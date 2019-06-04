PPG to Continue Sponsorship of Tasca Racing Team

PPG announced that it is continuing its sponsorship of drag racing’s popular Tasca Racing team throughout the 2019 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) season.

Led by Bob Tasca III, team president and driver, Tasca Racing is running a full schedule in the Funny Car category of the NHRA’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. The team’s 11,000-horsepower PPG Ford Shelby Nitro Mustang will display the PPG logo in every race this year.

PPG will serve as Tasca Racing’s primary sponsor for two key races: the New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., set for July 5-7, and the Mile High Nationals at Denver’s Bandimere Speedway from July 19-21. PPG is also Tasca Racing’s secondary sponsor for the other 22 races this season, which began in February and will run through Sept. 2.

“We are thrilled to sponsor Tasca Racing again this year,” said Bill Shaw, director, marketing and strategic sales, automotive refinish, PPG. “PPG and Tasca Racing have had a strong relationship for more than 20 years, ever since Bob’s grandfather began using PPG products in his Ford dealership collision center in Cranston, Rhode Island. It was only natural that PPG would help sponsor the Tasca team when it decided to take to the track. The sponsorship has become much more than just good business. Drag racing is exciting to watch.”

Tasca Racing’s Mustang, a recognizable force on the NHRA national circuit, is decked out with a new body this year. Still in place is the proven monster engine, which regularly reaches speeds in the 325-mph zone and beyond in just over 3.8 seconds. Performance at such a high level has given Tasca victories at six national NHRA events.

“It is great to have PPG as a sponsor again,” said Tasca. “Seeing the PPG logo on our car says it all about our partnership. My grandfather made a good move when he started working with PPG, and I am happy to continue that relationship. I hope we can bring in wins throughout the season, and I hope to see plenty of PPG customers and racing fans wherever we race.”

Tasca is also vice president of the Tasca Automotive Group. The company has nine locations, including new car dealerships, collision centers and service centers, throughout New England and Florida. PPG Envirobase High Performance is the brand of choice in the company’s four collision centers.

To learn more about PPG automotive refinish products, visit www.ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.