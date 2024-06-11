 PPG to Support WorldSkills Europe for 2024-25

PPG to Support WorldSkills Europe for 2024-25

PPG announced that it will support the WorldSkills Europe vocational skills organization for 2024-25 as a Premium Sponsor.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

PPG announced that it will support the WorldSkills Europe (WSE) vocational skills organization for 2024-25 as a Premium Sponsor. WSE promotes vocational, technological and service-oriented education and training across Europe, working with young people, educators, governments and industries to prepare the workforce and talent for the jobs of the future.

WSE organizes EuroSkills, the largest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe, bringing together hundreds of young people from 33 countries to compete in various skills and professions including painting and decorating. 

“Collaborations with global industry-leading companies like PPG are invaluable in helping WorldSkills Europe prepare young people for their future careers,” said Guillaume Suteau, board chair of WorldSkills Europe. “PPG recognizes the critical role that skills play in building industries and supporting creativity and innovation. We look forward to benefiting from PPG’s expertise and impressive capabilities throughout this partnership.”

Added Pascal Tisseyre, PPG vice president, government affairs, Europe, Middle East and Africa, “Our partnership with WorldSkills Europe reflects PPG’s dedication to shaping the future of our industry. Partnering with WorldSkills Europe aligns with our mission to address the lack of skilled workforce, encourage youth participation and foster talent development.”

PPG has been a longstanding WorldSkills supporter. Earlier this year, the company announced its support for WorldSkills Lyon 2024, where it will provide financial support and supply products and expertise for the painting and decorating skill category, including SEIGNEURIE paints by PPG.

The partnership is also part of PPG’s commitment to support education and workforce development initiatives that prepare students for careers in the skilled trades. In 2023, PPG and the PPG Foundation announced a $2 million investment to support programs that provide training, curriculum development and career readiness resources for students and educators.

To learn more about WorldSkills Europe, visit worldskillseurope.org.

