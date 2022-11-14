Precision Diagnostics Expands into South Dakota

Precision Diagnostics, a sublet diagnostic and ADAS calibration vendor based out of Madison, Wis., recently expanded their mobile sublet operations and footprint to the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area.

This expansion and new market represent entry into their seventh state that they operate in and now count a fleet of over 35 mobile van units in the Midwest.

“Expanding to South Dakota presented an opportunity for us to continue to grow into a market that needed a quality sublet diagnostic vendor,” said Tom McGuire, COO of Precision Diagnostics. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with shops in the greater Sioux Falls and Sioux City markets.”

Precision Diagnostics offers a wide variety of collision sublet repair services from calibrations to wire repairs, vehicle diagnostics, pre- and post-repair scans, and 1234YF AC services. Their mobile technicians are both ASE and I-CAR-trained and offer convenient service right at the customer’s shop with fast turnaround and same-day invoicing.