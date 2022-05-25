Precision Diagnostics Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Click Here to Read More

Since Precision Diagnostics was established in 2019, their team has focused on setting up full-service mechanical sublet service centers in Wisconsin and mobile sublet vehicle diagnostics and calibration services across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Precision Diagnostics is owned by Tom McGuire and David Zielke and employs 45 team members.

The company has a longstanding relationship with various members of the CIECA team.

“As we continue to evolve and enhance our value and the user experience we bring to our body shop customers, we wanted to provide them with a level of trust and assurances that the data they share with us is used in compliance with the industry standard,” said Joel Adcock, director of business development. “We couldn’t be more excited to join CIECA at a time when the level of knowledge and technical data sharing will become even more prevalent.”