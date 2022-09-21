Precision Diagnostics Relocates to New Headquarters

Precision Diagnostics announced it has recently relocated their headquarters in Madison, Wis., as they celebrate their third anniversary. The new facility boasts an 11,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art sublet repair shop that can handle both mechanical repairs and can double as a calibration center.

The new location also includes a significant upgrade in administrative and office space. All told, Precision’s new location totals in at 21,000 square feet.

“This new location, combined with our continued midwest market growth and expansion, represents the opportunity Precision Diagnostics has to continue to be at the forefront of providing a world-class service option for both mobile diagnostic and mechanical sublet services,” said Tom McGuire, COO of Precision Diagnostics. “We want to continue to provide an exceptional customer experience and help promote educational awareness and depth to this niche of the auto body repair industry.”

The company now counts over 650 customers in nine markets spread across six different states and has serviced roughly 30,000 vehicles in a three-year span.