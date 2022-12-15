Preparing the Collision Industry for Electric Vehicles - BodyShop Business

Today’s electric vehicle (EV)/hybrid revolution combined with the lightning-speed proliferation of advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features has truly made today one of the most head-turning, transformative eras of vehicle innovation. In fact, I-CAR coined the term “technical tsunami” several years ago to describe the rise in advanced vehicle repair. To put things into perspective, there are more than 10 million EVs on the road today. What’s more, from 2020 to 2021, global EV sales doubled. The tide is here, my friends.

Riding the Wave

This revolution is why I-CAR is strengthening its commitment to lead the collision repair industry in timely and relevant EV, hybrid and ADAS educational solutions, expanding its technical capabilities and capacities in pursuit of trusted, proven approaches to the most pressing needs of today and into the future.



I-CAR’s state-of-the-art ADAS Lab at its Chicago Technical Center

Specifically, I-CAR’s technical hubs in Appleton, Wis., and now in Vernon Hills, Ill. (with the recent opening of the Chicago Technical Center), represent a combined powerhouse of world-class working labs and an expanded bench of technical experts all focused on performing this critical, time-sensitive work. This technical reboot couldn’t have come at a more needed time, and we thank the countless individuals from throughout the industry who have provided untold hours of input that helped us in recalibrating our efforts.

Underlying Blueprint

Make no mistake, however, that the underlying blueprint for I-CAR’s work rests in its 43-year-old mission and vision guiding each and every step it takes: to deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, services and solutions for the collision repair inter-industry. I-CAR’s team of technical experts upholds and translates that mission into leading educational training and solutions, guided by the Automotive Collision Repair Industry Knowledge and Skills Protocol.

I-CAR’s five-day EV course is taught by I-CAR’s bench of EV experts and serves as the capstone to eight prerequisite EV courses for collision repair professionals.

I’m part of I-CAR’s team of technical experts who vet and test collision repair methods, best practices and educational programming for emerging technologies as these continue to accelerate and become increasingly complex. We work closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), allowing us to address new technologies with greater speed and proficiency. As technical advances emerge, we do not have the luxury of waiting to determine if it is going to become mainstream or not. We must go to it, learn it and be able to educate the industry in a timely manner if needed.

New, Hands-on EV Course

That’s why I-CAR is thrilled to offer two new Hands-On Skills Development courses at the Chicago Technical Center: a three-day Static ADAS Calibration course and a five-day EV course, taught by I-CAR’s bench of EV experts and serving as the capstone to eight prerequisite EV courses for collision repair professionals.