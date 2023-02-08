 President Biden: Consumers Deserve Right to Repair

As President Biden prepares for tonight’s State of the Union address, the White House is reaffirming the president’s support for consumers’ right to repair their products however and wherever they choose.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The CAR Coalition announced that, as President Biden prepares for tonight’s State of the Union address, the White House is reaffirming the president’s long-standing support for consumers’ right to repair their products however and wherever they choose:

“The President believes that consumers shouldn’t be restricted by big manufacturers from repairing their own equipment—whether it’s a tractor or a smartphone.” – The White House

With consumers feeling the squeeze of what the CAR Coalition calls “unfair and costly repair restrictions” nationwide, the organization believes lawmakers on both sides of aisle know change is needed to lower costs and restore consumer choice to the car repair process.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), Chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, introduced the bipartisan Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act last Congress, citing surging car repair costs and an increasingly limited selection of aftermarket part options:

“Purchasing an automobile is one of the most significant investments anyone makes. But according to AAA, one-in-three American drivers are unable to cover the costs of an unexpected car repair bill without going into debt…[C]onsumers deserve access to as many auto repair part options as possible.” – Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), SMART Act Sponsor (117th Congress)

The CAR Coalition states, “This is the year for Washington to advance national, bipartisan solutions, like the SMART Act and the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act to help make car repairs more affordable for America’s drivers.”

For more information on the CAR Coalition, visit carcoalition.com.

