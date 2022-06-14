Presta Products Launches Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the launch of Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes to the Presta Products line of automotive finishing products.

Apex is the first in a series of cleaning wipes designed for the automotive repair market. These dual-sided wipes clean heavy soils and scrub away grime on hard surfaces while offering the versatility to be used on hands without causing drying or chapping.

Presta Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that clean and scrub hard surfaces with one dual-sided towel. Made with a citrus-based lanolin formula, the wipes clean without leaving stains or residue and won’t dry out hands. The wipes are safe for most hard surfaces, leather, vinyl and hands. They remove grease, oil, adhesive, paint, ink, tar and food or drink spills.