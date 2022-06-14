 Presta Products Launches Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes
Presta Products Launches Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes

Presta Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that clean and scrub hard surfaces with one dual-sided towel.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Malco Products, Inc. has announced the launch of Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes to the Presta Products line of automotive finishing products.

Apex is the first in a series of cleaning wipes designed for the automotive repair market. These dual-sided wipes clean heavy soils and scrub away grime on hard surfaces while offering the versatility to be used on hands without causing drying or chapping.

Presta Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that clean and scrub hard surfaces with one dual-sided towel. Made with a citrus-based lanolin formula, the wipes clean without leaving stains or residue and won’t dry out hands. The wipes are safe for most hard surfaces, leather, vinyl and hands. They remove grease, oil, adhesive, paint, ink, tar and food or drink spills.

“Presta Products is a trusted brand for professional finishing products in the automotive repair market,” said Seth Glauberman, president of Malco Products. “When we decided to expand our production capabilities to include wipes, our product development team quickly got to work developing a line of wipes to meet the needs of our automotive customers. The Apex Heavy Duty Wipes provide our customers with an easy-to-use, versatile cleaning option that reduces cleaner redundancy and tackles the most difficult cleaning job in the body shop, service center, dealership, automobile or home. This is the first product to launch in what will be a complete line of automotive wipe products.”

Presta Apex Wipes are large 7” x 10” towels available in a 130-count canister. For more information, visit prestaproducts.com or contact your local Presta Products distributor.

