Pro Spot Announces Fall Big MIG Giveaway

Pro Spot has announced details of its Fall Big MIG Giveaway.

Pro Spot is giving away three of its popular multi-process MIG welders:

The SP-1, a pulse aluminum welder used widely in the collision repair industry (but can be used for steel and silicon bronze as well)

The PR-205MV Synergic MIG welder with dual input voltage (works on both 115- and 230-volt input), which is ideal for the small shop and home user

The brand-new PR-220MV, a 200 amp x 35% duty cycle that is also a dual input voltage Synergic Welder.

‘We wanted to add some fun for everyone out there this year, so we developed this Big MIG Giveaway Contest,” said Lorinda Teague, sales director of Pro Spot. “We thought this would interest just about every repair tech and welder in North America.”

For details on Pro Spot’s Big MIG Giveaway and other November promotions from Pro Spot, click here or visit prospot.com. The entry period for this contest is Nov. 1-30, 2020.