Pro Spot announced that it is offering their loyal customers who currently have an i4 Spot Welder a trade-in credit to use toward the purchase of a brand-new i4s Smart Spot Welder – a promotion that Pro Spot says is the first of its kind in the collision repair industry.

The i4s is a completely new smart spot welder launched in late 2018. Its new adaptive smart technology meets the new OEM repair standards of today and tomorrow, while new features make it easier to use and more productive than ever. The promotion offers a trade-in credit up $5,000 (condition dependent) for the customer’s current i4 when used to purchase the new i4s.

An authorized distributor will visit the customer’s shop, evaluate their i4 spot welder and arrange the trade-up credit on the spot. The distributor will handle all of the details and can arrange the delivery of the brand new i4s in no time.

A trade-up credit of $2,000 is guaranteed for a non-working or poor condition i4. A good condition i4 welder will receive a $3,500 trade-up credit and an i4 in excellent condition will net the customer a $5,000 credit. Trade-in i4 welders will go through a refurbishment program and be offered for sale to vo-tech schools in order to help deliver spot welding technology to the next generation of technicians.

“We designed this i4Ever Trade-Up Promotion to give back to our loyal customers by offering a way for them to i4EVER be equipped with the latest innovation in our line of the most advanced and productive spot welders around,” said Ron Olsson, founder and president of Pro Spot.

The i4s Smart Spot Welder features brand-new proprietary welding software that provides a quality weld, meeting vehicle manufacturers’ stringent standards.

The new welding gun style contains an on-gun screen and controls that provide technicians with ultimate control at their fingertips, plus full 360º weld arm rotation.

Also included is on-board video training that teaches shop technicians how to use the i4s in a matter of minutes. Built-in WiFi enables the shop to keep the welder consistently up to date. Technicians can easily and automatically download any new software updates for the machine. The on-board WiFi makes weld log reporting easy by letting users digitally send information in a matter of seconds.

Looking for a distributor near you? Call Pro Spot at 1-877 PRO-SPOT or fill out the Find My Distributor form at prospot.com or email [email protected].