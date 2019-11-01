Pro Spot Announces Specials and Promotions at SEMA

Pro Spot announced it is adding more specials and promotions just in time for the SEMA Show. Offering three ways to save, Pro Spot is bringing back their popular manufacturer’s rebates for SEMA this year as well as their new i4Ever trade-up promotion and new customer loyalty vouchers.

With the SEMA manufacturer’s rebates, which run the month of November (Nov. 1-30), Pro Spot will send customers a check of up to $3,000 when they purchase eligible products. The selection of products included in this year’s rebate specials is bigger than ever before. If you’re looking for spot welders, dent repair, dust-free, pulse MIG welders or other collision repair products, Pro Spot likely has a great offer for you.

For the first time, Pro Spot is doing an i4Ever trade-up promotion that allows i4 owners to trade in their used i4 for up to $5,000 toward the new i4s Smart Spot Welder with Adaptive Auto Weld. The i4Ever trade-up promotion will run for a limited time, so contact your local rep or Pro Spot soon.

Another first-time promotion offered by Pro Spot is their new customer loyalty vouchers. For eligible products purchased by the end of 2019, customers will receive $500 toward special products in Q1 of 2020.

Pro Spot will be revealing new products at their SEMA booth in the North Hall (no. 11239). If you’re at the show, make sure to stop by the booth and test out the products. If you can’t make the show, be sure to follow Pro Spot on social media for updates on the show, specials and new products.

To learn more about each of these promotions and how you can take advantage, visit prospot.com, contact your local Pro Spot rep, visit booth no. 11239 at SEMA or call (877) 776-7768.