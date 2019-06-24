Pro Spot Appoints New Member to European Division

Frank Kirmis, director of sales and OEM relationships for Europe and Asia, Pro Spot

Pro Spot has announced the addition of Frank Kirmis to their European division. Kirmis will be the new director of sales and OEM relationships for Europe and Asia.

In his new role, Kirmis will help Pro Spot continue to build relationships with the European automobile manufacturers, develop their European sales strategy and build their distribution service networks. He will help oversee Pro Spot’s expanding locations in Europe and Asia, including their new location in Germany.

Kirmis joins Pro Spot with 30 years of experience in the industry, offering him tremendous insight into how to approach the market and those in it.

“The technology is here, the knowledge is here, the spirit is here, and I am excited to continue to grow the brand globally,” said Kirmis.

In addition to Pro Spot’s offices in Sweden and Italy, the new location in Germany will help to establish their brand presence with local support for sales, service and product training.

“I say this truthfully, I feel like we haven’t started yet – and 33 years have gone by but there are so many opportunities to do so much more,” said Ron Olsson, president of Pro Spot. “With our passion, our products, and our engineering and technology, we will continue to keep inventing and developing new ideas to help this industry continue to thrive.”

