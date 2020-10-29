Connect with us

Pro Spot Offering Rebates Up to $3,000 on Many Products

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Pro Spot announced that it has added extra ways to save with their SEMA specials this year by offering rebates up to $3,000 on many of their products, ranging from plastic welders to MIG welders to spot welders. There are also financing options that can deliver equipment to repairers for as little as $23 per day.

Even though the 2020 SEMA Show was cancelled, Pro Spot wanted to continue to provide great products with even greater savings to market.

“SEMA fills up my tank,” said Ron Olsson, founder, inventor and president of Pro Spot. “It inspires me and gives me a chance to develop new ideas by talking to those of you directly using our equipment. If we can’t be with you all in person, we want you to know that we are still just as dedicated to providing you new products, services and great savings options to fit you and your businesses’ needs.”

Pro Spot has worked to secure a low finance rate for up to a five-year term. Customers can pick how long they want to finance their equipment purchases based on what works best for their business. With over a five-year term, customers can own an i4s spot welder for as little as $23 per day.

The rebate and financing options expire on Nov. 30, 2020. This offer is currently only available in the U.S. For complete details and the money-back rebate amounts, click here or contact your local Pro Spot distributor.

