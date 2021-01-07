Pro Spot Picks Winners of Big MIG Giveaway

Connect with us

On New Year’s Eve, Pro Spot announced the three winners of their Fall Big MIG Giveaway promotion.

After receiving over 1,000 entries for the contest, Pro Spot gave away three of its popular Multi-Process MIG Welders:

  • The SP-1, a pulse aluminum welder used widely in the collision repair industry (but can be used for steel and silicon bronze as well)
  • The PR-205MV Synergic MIG Welder with dual input voltage, which works on both 115- and 230-volt input and is ideal for the small shop and home user
  • The brand-new PR-220MV, a 200 amp x 35% duty cycle that is also a dual input voltage Synergic Welder.

The winners are:

  • Thomas Fox from Coconut Creek, Fla., who chose the SP-1 pulse aluminum welder
  • Jamie Crowther from Victoria, B.C., who chose the PR-220MV
  • James McCorkle from Bakersfield, Calif., who chose the PR-205MV

‘We wanted to add some fun for everyone out there this year, so we developed this Big MIG Giveaway Contest,” said Linda Teague, sales director for Pro Spot. “We thought this would interest just about every repair tech and welder in North America.”

To watch Ryan Swanson, training and development manager for Pro Spot, draw the three winning names out of one of Pro Spot’s welding helmets, click here.

