Pro Spot to Sponsor Nashville I-CAR Committee Golf Fundraiser

Pro Spot has announced it will be sponsoring and promoting the Nashville I-CAR Committee’s annual golf fundraiser April 16 at Topgolf Nashville. Pro Spot stated it is excited be involved in such an important fundraiser, where money raised will be donated to support collision school programs in the greater Nashville area.

Pro Spot opened a new training facility in Nashville in July of 2018 in an effort to bring more localized training, classes and support to the area.

“Supporting our collision repair students and current technicians is a vital aspect of our industry’s evolution,” said Ron Olsson, owner of Pro Spot. “The tools we give them today, will shape and improve the future of collision repair.”

To support or attend the event, contact Kyle Medeiros at [email protected]. For more information on the event, click here.