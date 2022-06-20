ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Southern California

ProColor Collision announced that ProColor Collision Rialto is the latest shop to join ProColor Collision’s growing footprint in the U.S.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The staff at ProColor Rialto in Bloomington, Calif. Formerly known as A&A Auto Body Shop, ProColor Collision Rialto is a full-service collision repair facility equipped to handle advanced collision repair on all vehicle makes and models. Located in Bloomington, Calif., the 10,500-square-foot auto body shop was recently upgraded from the inside out. Newly renovated to improve shop flow, ProColor Collision Rialto can accommodate the latest state-of-the-art equipment to fulfill complex repairs that comply with OEM specifications. With years of hands-on experience, the thoroughly trained I-CAR Gold technicians guarantee vehicles are restored to their original working condition. ProColor Collision Rialto owner-operators Jimmy Hassan and Eddy Samawi have a fierce ambition to provide unparalleled collision repair services to drivers in San Bernardino County and beyond.

Advertisement

“We wanted to do something bigger and better in the automotive industry,” said Jimmy. “Our shop was just a small-town shop, and we want to take things to the next level and be a part of an organization that’s on a global level. ProColor Collision gives us endless opportunities for growth.” According to Eddy, the customer-comes-first strategy is not only a strategy — it is the whole mindset of a business that fosters a positive customer experience at every point of service. “Most of the work that comes to our shop is repeat customers or friends and family of previous customers,” said Eddy. “When you walk through that door, you get a level of service that is hometown at a corporate view. With the excellently trained staff we have, we can guarantee your car will come back to you in OEM condition.”

Advertisement

Added ProColor Collision General Manager for Western U.S. Peter Polito, “We are excited to see where this new partnership takes ProColor Collision Rialto. With Eddy and Jimmy’s passion for auto body repair coupled with ProColor Collision’s commitment to helping them grow their business, the possibilities are endless.” ProColor Collision, part of Fix Network World, aims to be a collision repair leader in the U.S. by offering an outstanding customer experience in state-of-the-art facilities. ProColor was launched in 2001 in Quebec, Canada and has a reputation for quality and consistency in collision repair. It offers independent body shops in the U.S. an opportunity to join one of the largest automotive aftermarket services networks globally. ProColor Collision franchises are not currently being offered for locations in Hawaii; Indiana; Maryland; Michigan; Minnesota; New York; North Dakota; Rhode Island; South Dakota; Virginia; Washington; or Wisconsin, or to residents of these states.

Advertisement