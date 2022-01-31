 ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Sacramento
ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Sacramento

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ProColor Collision has announced the launch of two new shops in Sacramento, Calif.

ProColor Collision Sacramento South East, formerly known as Collision Express Center, and ProColor Collision Sacramento North East have joined the ProColor network.

ProColor Collision Sacramento South East, formerly known as Collision Express Center, and ProColor Collision Sacramento North East are state-of-the-art repair facilities offering premium collision repairs. These new ProColor locations will continue to build on an already-excellent reputation for delivering quality and consistency in the Sacramento area.

Both locations are full-service collision repair facilities fully equipped with the latest dustless sanding systems, aluminum rivet guns and a downdraft paint booths to repair everything from the smallest details to major collision repairs on all types of vehicles, including boron steel, aluminum and hybrid vehicles.

The ProColor Collision Sacramento South East location is I-CAR Gold, while the ProColor Collision Sacramento North East location is in the process of achieving its I-CAR Gold training.

ProColor Collision Sacramento South East and North East reflect owner-operator Tony Buryakov’s drive to deliver superior quality craftsmanship in vehicle repair while offering exceptional customer service. According to Buryakov, customer satisfaction is the utmost important consideration.

“From the first phone call to the point of handing the keys back to a satisfied customer, partnering with their insurance company and doing a thorough inspection with standard repairs, our I-CAR-certified staff has won the hearts of customers who have experienced the shock of being involved in a car accident,” said Buryakov. “Our undeniable quality performance and excellent reputation among our customers and insurance companies have earned us a high rating in the community.”

With 25 years of collision repair industry experience under his belt, Buryakov has a passion for collision repair, as well as strong beliefs in honesty, integrity and respect, propelling his business to strong, consistent growth. Always eager to advance his range of services to meet the needs of motorists in the Sacramento area, Buryakov saw ProColor Collision as the perfect opportunity to fulfill his drive to succeed.

“ProColor Collision is a leader in the collision repair industry and is committed to operating with transparency and trust,” said Buryakov. “ProColor Collision’s robust network and years of successful operations will benefit and help grow our business.”

Added ProColor Collision General Manager for the Western U.S. Peter Polito, “ProColor Collision continues to make a positive impact with the addition of passionate franchise owner Tony, who has the drive to propel ProColor Collision’s reputation in the U.S. market. Tony understands the value of integrity, quality and superior customer service, and along with his team, will do an exceptional job representing ProColor Collision.”

In this article:,
