ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist for West Region

ProColor Collision has announced the appointment of Kevork Kahwajian as strategic operations specialist for the network’s operations in the west region of the U.S.

In this role, Kahwajian will work closely with franchisees to help them maximize daily operations and implement standardized processes and production strategies. He will also support franchisees in maximizing revenue while providing a superior level of customer service.

“Kevork’s experience working regional body shops on improving their operational performance will be valuable as we grow our network,” said Peter Polito, regional general manager, Western USA, ProColor Collision. “His knowledge of all areas of our franchisees’ business will help them realize new opportunities for delivering quality repaid and great customer service.”

Kahwajian has been in the automotive industry since 1994, having worked in a variety of roles from appraisals to marketing to business development for regional brands like Industry Finishes, Fix Auto USA and Center Valley Automotive. He will bring this combined experience to help ProColor Collision franchisees identify opportunities for improvement and growth.

Kahwajian spent the majority of his career with Auto Club of Southern California in their claims and material damage division. There, he worked his way up from a material damage appraiser to eventually managing a group of shops and adjusters for their DRP.

“I’m excited to join ProColor Collision team and support our franchisees as we develop our network in California, and eventually across the United States,” said Kahwajian. “I look forward to sharing my experience with our network of collision repair centers to help them optimize their day-to-day operations.”