ProColor Collision Hires U.S. Director of National Sales

ProColor Collision has announced the appointment of Casey Crocker as director of national sales for the U.S. to secure existing and new business through insurance and broker channels.
In this role, Crocker will work with insurance carriers and fleet companies to promote the growth of the ProColor Collision brand across the U.S. He will help drive revenue for the network and ensure the ProColor brand becomes a repairer of choice nationally. He will also be responsible for managing existing clients to ensure ongoing satisfaction, understand their automotive business needs and objectives, and retain business.
“Casey has deep knowledge and experience in the collision industry, which will allow us to identify future growth opportunities for the brand and for our franchise network,” said Peter Polito, regional general manager, Western USA, ProColor Collision. “His existing relationships with leading insurance companies in the United States will also be valuable as we continue to expand the ProColor brand from coast to coast.”
Crocker is an avid automotive enthusiast and started his career at the front desk of a small independent body shop in Arizona. He has over a decade of insurance, business and franchise development experience working in the auto body collision industry in the U.S. He has worked for regional and national brands such as CARSTAR/Driven Brands, Service King Collision and Liberty Mutual Insurance.
“I’m extremely excited to join the ProColor Collision team at the start of its journey to become the leader in collision repair in the United States,” said Crocker. “From production to estimating, I find this industry to be the most unique and interesting in terms of growth and evolution.”
ProColor Collision is part of Mondofix Inc. (Fix Network World), the leading global automotive aftermarket services network with over 2,000 locations worldwide. ProColor offers auto body shops standardized tools and training as well as a team of industry professionals with proven experience in sales, operations and marketing. The brand is initially focused on building its network in California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.