ProColor Collision Hires U.S. Director of National Sales

ProColor Collision has announced the appointment of Casey Crocker as director of national sales for the U.S. to secure existing and new business through insurance and broker channels.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Casey Crocker In this role, Crocker will work with insurance carriers and fleet companies to promote the growth of the ProColor Collision brand across the U.S. He will help drive revenue for the network and ensure the ProColor brand becomes a repairer of choice nationally. He will also be responsible for managing existing clients to ensure ongoing satisfaction, understand their automotive business needs and objectives, and retain business. “Casey has deep knowledge and experience in the collision industry, which will allow us to identify future growth opportunities for the brand and for our franchise network,” said Peter Polito, regional general manager, Western USA, ProColor Collision. “His existing relationships with leading insurance companies in the United States will also be valuable as we continue to expand the ProColor brand from coast to coast.”

Advertisement