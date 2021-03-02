ProColor Collision Joins California Autobody Association as Corporate Sponsor

ProColor Collision announced it has joined the California Autobody Association (CAA), one of the largest non-profit trade associations of collision repairers in the U.S., as a corporate sponsor.

Launched in the U.S. in September last year, ProColor Collision is a brand owned by Fix Network World that aims to become a leading player in the American aftermarket business with its focus on outstanding customer service, high standards of repair and state-of-the-art facilities.

“An increasing number of body shops are aligning with ProColor because it equips them with the right proprietary tools and technologies that can help them drive their business with total control,” said Peter Polito, general manager for the Western U.S. for ProColor. “This essentially gives them the power to experience the ‘local operation, global thinking’ business model.”

The CAA aims to enable the auto body industry to survive and prosper by helping its over 1,000 members produce a quality repair for the consumer at a fair price for a fair profit. By aligning itself with the CAA, ProColor Collision is keen on empowering CAA members to grow their business through their established operational best practices.

The association with the CAA comes on the heels of ProColor Collision launching the first three of its U.S. locations in February this year. The three shops – La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley – are all located in Southern California and part of Fix Network World’s growing family of advanced collision repair facilities.