 ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.
ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.

Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State

All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas
I-CAR Celebrates Grand Opening of Chicago Technical Center

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Association News

Consolidators

ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ProColor Collision has announced the opening of its newest U.S. location in Glendora, Calif., joining Mondofix, Inc.’s (Fix Network World) growing family of advanced collision repair facilities.

ProColor Collision Glendora is a full-service collision repair facility that has built a strong reputation in the region for offering high-quality body repair services to motorists in the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

ProColor Collision Glendora is the fourth ProColor Collision location for Avalon Holdings USA and CEO Ashraf Jakvani, with other locations in La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley. Avalon Holdings USA has been a part of the U.S. collision and insurance industry for more than 35 years.

ProColor Collision is an I-CAR Gold Class facility equipped with the latest cutting-edge equipment the collision repair industry has to offer. The shop employs an elite group of repairers who are equipped with the necessary expertise, skills and equipment to repair the latest vehicles properly and safely.

Avalon has invested in technological and equipment upgrades to enhance the customer experience and operations at ProColor Collision Glendora. Like its sister locations, ProColor Collision Glendora offers in-house calibration.

“Our goal is to fix it right the very first time with a focus on quality assurance,” said Qazi Asad, vice president of operations for ProColor Collision Glendora. “Our executive team collectively has more than 100 years of combined experience in the auto collision industry with a strong background serving the auto insurance industry.”

Added ProColor Collision General Manager for Western U.S. Peter Polito, “We are excited AJ and his team are adding a fourth location to the ProColor Collision family. It is clear they see, and have experienced firsthand, the benefits of joining one of the largest, fastest and franchisee-focused aftermarket networks in the world.”

For more information on ProColor Collision, visit procolor.com.

