Connect with us

Consolidators

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Fix Network World has announced the opening of the first three ProColor Collison locations in its U.S. network, less than five months after expanding its ProColor brand into the American market.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The first three shops – La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley – are all located in Southern California and join Fix Network World’s growing family of collision repair facilities.

The three shops reflect the determination of their CEO, Ashraf Jakvani, to establish a network of advanced, one-stop collision repair facilities across the state of California. Jakvani heads Avalon Holdings USA and has been associated with the U.S. collision and insurance industry for over 35 years now.

“The inclusion of the three locations in the network sees our ProColor Collision brand off to a solid start in the U.S.,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network World. “Ashraf and his team are amazing forward-thinkers who understand the importance of being part of an international network and are keen to establish fully functional and advanced collision repair facilities.”

Lou Romo, director of Operations at Avalon USA, pointed out that they were motivated to join ProColor Collision after being impressed by Fix Network World’s leadership at the corporate level along with their professionalism in implementing standard operating procedures.

“We were always keen to expand our operations beyond our traditional boundaries,” said Romo. “To realize this dream, the support of an established aftermarket network such as Fix Network World is critical. We were impressed by the ProColor Collision brand’s focus on customer service as well the team’s commitment to helping us optimize our operations. We are leaning on their rich experience in developing end-to-end collision repair facilities in other parts of the world and sharing those proven practices to help us better service our customers.”

Advertisement

Avalon has also invested in technological and equipment upgrades recently to enhance the customer experience and operations at the three facilities. ProColor Collision Chino includes front-end customer services and a separate aluminum room, while ProColor Collision La Puente has deployed touchscreen technology for estimates and NOVUS Glass windshield repair and replacement service. All three shops are now offering in-house calibration.

To give a further edge to their operations, all shops hold I-CAR Gold status. In addition, Avalon USA anticipates it will soon have shops certified by Ford, Honda, Subaru and Tesla.

For more information on ProColor Collision, visit procolor.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Consolidators: Service King Supports Local Communities with Vehicle, Monetary Donations in 2020

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: ABRA Adds Four New Shops to Network

Advertisement

on

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.

on

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

on

Consolidator Report

on

AutoCanada Acquires Auto Bugatti Certified Collision Center
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Enhances Transit Times

Products: SP Air Introduces New Short Reciprocating Air Saw

News: Dent Wizard Appoints New VP of Key Operations

Consolidators: CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Herkules Equipment Corp.

Herkules Equipment Corp.
Contact: Kathleen OkrayFax: 248-960-7109
2760 Ridgeway Court, Walled Lake MI 48390
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect