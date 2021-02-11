ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.

Fix Network World has announced the opening of the first three ProColor Collison locations in its U.S. network, less than five months after expanding its ProColor brand into the American market.

The first three shops – La Puente, Chino and Yucca Valley – are all located in Southern California and join Fix Network World’s growing family of collision repair facilities.

The three shops reflect the determination of their CEO, Ashraf Jakvani, to establish a network of advanced, one-stop collision repair facilities across the state of California. Jakvani heads Avalon Holdings USA and has been associated with the U.S. collision and insurance industry for over 35 years now.

“The inclusion of the three locations in the network sees our ProColor Collision brand off to a solid start in the U.S.,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network World. “Ashraf and his team are amazing forward-thinkers who understand the importance of being part of an international network and are keen to establish fully functional and advanced collision repair facilities.”

Lou Romo, director of Operations at Avalon USA, pointed out that they were motivated to join ProColor Collision after being impressed by Fix Network World’s leadership at the corporate level along with their professionalism in implementing standard operating procedures.

“We were always keen to expand our operations beyond our traditional boundaries,” said Romo. “To realize this dream, the support of an established aftermarket network such as Fix Network World is critical. We were impressed by the ProColor Collision brand’s focus on customer service as well the team’s commitment to helping us optimize our operations. We are leaning on their rich experience in developing end-to-end collision repair facilities in other parts of the world and sharing those proven practices to help us better service our customers.”