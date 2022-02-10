ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California

ProColor Collision announced it has appointed Javier Vargas its new director of operations for California and surrounding states as of Jan. 24, 2022.

As the director of operations, Vargas will be responsible for providing direction and support for all operational components including financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees. In addition, he will be accountable for process implementation and adherence to organizational standards as well as supporting processes with internal departments, national suppliers and vendors.

“Javier will be our first point of contact for our ProColor Collision franchisees,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Mondofix, Inc. dba Fix Network World. “His extensive background in virtually all aspects of automotive repair operations including production, sales and office functions in compliance with industry standards and practices makes him an excellent fit for this position. We know our franchisees will enjoy working with him to help grow their businesses.”