 ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California
ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California

Consolidators

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations for California

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ProColor Collision announced it has appointed Javier Vargas its new director of operations for California and surrounding states as of Jan. 24, 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Javier Vargas will be responsible for providing direction and support for all operational components including financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees.

As the director of operations, Vargas will be responsible for providing direction and support for all operational components including financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees. In addition, he will be accountable for process implementation and adherence to organizational standards as well as supporting processes with internal departments, national suppliers and vendors.

“Javier will be our first point of contact for our ProColor Collision franchisees,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Mondofix, Inc. dba Fix Network World. “His extensive background in virtually all aspects of automotive repair operations including production, sales and office functions in compliance with industry standards and practices makes him an excellent fit for this position. We know our franchisees will enjoy working with him to help grow their businesses.”

A respected builder and leader of customer-focused teams in the automotive and insurance industries, Vargas’ previous roles included providing operational expertise to an independent body shop; managing Service King Collision, Caliber Collision and Vanguard; as well as being an auto damage adjuster supervisor at GEICO and a collision center estimator at Mercedes-Benz of San Diego.

Vargas will be based in San Diego, Calif.

In this article:,
