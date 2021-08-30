Connect with us

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in Downtown LA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ProColor Collision has announced the launch of a new shop location in Los Angeles.

Formerly known as Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop, ProColor Collision Los Angeles – Downtown West joins other ProColor Collision shops in the U.S., as independent auto body shops across the country see the value of aligning themselves with an established global network such as Fix Network World.

Located in Koreatown, ProColor Collision Los Angeles – Downtown West reflects owner-operator Mark Kim’s ambition to offer the most advanced collision repair services to motorists in the heart of Los Angeles. According to Kim, customers always take priority – a personal statement that has helped to earn him a clientele of over 12,000 loyal customers.

“We have always been known as the destination of choice among customers and insurance providers in the region for restoring vehicles to their pre-collision condition,” said Kim. “Our operational structure is transparent, and from the estimate process to the final delivery, we ensure that the customer always stays informed.”

With over 15 years in the region’s collision repair industry, Kim was always keen to align his independently operated business with a global aftermarket brand that could improve his repair game. Kim chose ProColor Collision, envisioning that the brand could help him achieve superior customer experience, high-quality service and repair and ultimately, an environment that customers would want to go to.

“After so many years of operating independently, we would like to stay on top of our game, especially when handling modern vehicles and the latest automobile technology,” said Kim. “ProColor Collision has always been a trendsetter in this field, and its focus on technology, marketing and training can help us to further improve our services at the highest levels.”

Added ProColor Western U.S. General Manager Peter Polito, “ProColor Collision is made up of inspired owners such as Mark, who understand the significance of representing an established global network and are dedicated to investing in superior efficiency and continuous education to achieve great success. We will continue to support their growth to help them achieve profitability.”

For more information on ProColor Collision, visit fixnetwork.com.

