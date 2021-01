Click Here to Read More

Chief Collision Technology announced it has launched a new wireless laser scanner and the latest Genesis measuring software for the its Meridian and TruScan measuring systems.

Axalta Launches Two New Imron Elite Products

Axalta announced the addition of two new products to its Imron Elite coating solutions line in North America – Imron Elite ColorPLUS and Imron Elite Direct-to-Plastic basecoat.

