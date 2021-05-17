Professionals Auto Body Becomes Subaru-Certified Collision Center

Professionals Auto Body of Altoona, Pa., announced it has earned the title of Subaru-certified collision center. The collision center, which has locations in Altoona and Duncansville, is now the only Subaru-certified facility in its area.

“Not all collision centers are created equally, and we want to raise the flag and provide awareness of the facilities out there that are doing a really good job,” said Nicole Riedel, wholesale parts specialist for Subaru of America.

Professionals Auto Body has led the market with top quality and service for over 42 years.

“We will continue to escalate and create innovative ways to service our customers better and increase the experience consumers have with all our automotive services, not only collision repairs,” said Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body. “Having Professionals Auto Body, the only certified shop, do your repairs guarantees that your new car warranty isn’t voided. All others will.”



Established in 1979 in Altoona, Pa., Professionals Auto Body is a privately held company specializing in efficient and quality automotive collision repairs. Its sister company, KarPro Tire and Auto Center, was founded in 2009 to provide exceptional automotive mechanical repair and service to its customers. The GlassPros Center, founded in 2015, is the newest addition to the Professionals Auto Body family of services, providing quality, safe windshield installations and glass replacement.



