 PRT Launches 59 New Complete Strut Assemblies

The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Extending PRT's product portfolio in North America, the new release represents nearly 12M vehicles in new coverage.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
PRT announced the launch of 59 new complete strut assemblies for the North American market.

The launch includes application coverage for Nissan Frontier, Toyota Highlander and Mercedes E-Class models, in addition to brand-new applications, such as the Dodge Durango 2022, Ram ProMaster City 2022 and Mazda CX-9 2022, among others, according to PRT.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always committed to premium quality, top performance and innovation, so we are continually launching new applications for the aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing. “These new items are in stock and ready to ship!”

For more information, call (770) 238-1611, visit prtautoparts.com or follow @prtautoparts.

Products

Polyvance Extends Promotional Pricing on 6180 MiniFuzer

The recent promotional user pricing of $499.95 on the 6180 MiniFuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station will continue indefinitely.

Polyvance has announced that the recent promotional user pricing of $499.95 on the 6180 MiniFuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station will continue indefinitely. The company experienced an overwhelming response from customers during the promotional period and has decided to make the $100 price discount permanent.

The Mini-Fuzer is a “pro-sumer” quality product that includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials. The hot air welder can be used to make fast, strong repairs on meltable plastics, and the airless welder can be used to repair thermoset polyurethane parts and smooth welds. The Mini-Fuzer is great for repairing virtually any plastic found on automobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, kayaks, canoes, recreational vehicles, agricultural equipment and more.

