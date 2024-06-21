 PRT Launches 94 New Strut Assemblies in North America

PRT Launches 94 New Strut Assemblies in North America

The new strut assemblies cover over 15 million vehicles, expanding the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

PRT announced it has launched 94 new complete strut assemblies in North America, cover over 15 million vehicles in and expand the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

The new components are for light-duty vehicles, SUVs and pickups and include important models such as the Mazda CX-5, Toyota Prius and BMW X-1, in addition to brand-new applications for the 2022 Honda Pilot, 2023 Ram ProMaster 1500 and 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, among others.

A brand of the ADD Group, PRT is one of the largest manufacturers of complete strut assemblies in the world. PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“PRT is certified and globally recognized for its innovative and high-performance products,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing for PRT. “We consistently introduce these solutions to our North American clients, launching
aftermarket products with the same quality components used in the OE market. The new items are in stock and ready to ship!”

For more information, call (770) 238-1611, visit prtautoparts.com or follow @prtautoparts.

