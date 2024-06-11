QCG Acquires Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced it has acquired Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Calif. Since 1983, Thearle has operated the brand with a focus on superior quality and “collision restoration,” a term he began using to describe virtually undetectable repairs.

“We raised the bar in this industry by applying the principles and techniques perfected in our restoration model to collision repair,” said Thearle. “As part of Quality Collision Group, we aim to reach even higher. Their expertise and resources regarding OEM repairs are unequalled.”

Thearle’s 50,000-square-foot, purpose-built repair facility, constructed in 2005, is the second QCG-powered repairer in San Diego. Sixteen miles away, QCG’s Amato’s Auto Body operates another large OE-centric auto body shop. Like Amato’s, Philip Thearle’s maintains several prestigious OEM certifications, including BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. In total, 13 OEM certifications are presently held by the shop and two others are pending approval.

“The addition of Phil Thearle’s Autowerks speaks to our commitment to being the best OE-focused repair enterprise on the West Coast,” said Brent McKinney, executive vice president of operations at QCG. “We place our customers’ interests first, and so has Phil for over 40 years.”

For more information about QCG or to inquire about partnership opportunities, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.