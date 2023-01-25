 Qualifying for the ERC Credit - BodyShop Business

Qualifying for the ERC Credit

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl talks to Ray Roth of Stout about what the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is and whether or not a collision repair facility can qualify for it.

