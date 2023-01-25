Qualifying for the ERC Credit - BodyShop Business

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl talks to Ray Roth of Stout about what the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is and whether or not a collision repair facility can qualify for it.
In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl talks to Ray Roth of Stout about what the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is and whether or not a collision repair facility can qualify for it.
Jason Stahl and Micki Woods discuss how shops can optimize online reviews to influence more customers.
Jason Stahl and Micki Woods discuss the importance of online reviews for body shops and how shops can manage and optimize their reviews to influence more customers.
You can subscribe to “BodyShop Business: The Podcast” through your favorite podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Jason Stahl and Micki Woods discuss best practices body shops should employ when managing their social media.
Jason Stahl and Micki Woods discuss more mistakes body shops make on their websites and offer tips on ways to improve them.
Jason Stahl and Micki Woods discuss the top 10 mistakes body shops make on their websites and ways to improve them.
Jason Stahl and Micki Woods continue their discussion on the impact COVID-19 is still having on collision repair facilities and what shops should be doing marketing-wise to thrive during uncertain times.
Jason Stahl and Micki Woods discuss the impact COVID-19 had and is still having on collision repair facilities and what the best shops did (or should have done) marketing-wise to thrive during uncertain times.