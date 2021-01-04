Quality Collision Group Acquires Master Collision Group

FOCUS Advisors has announced that their client, Master Collision Group, has been acquired by Quality Collision Group of Cynwyd, Pa.
Master Collision operates four shops in Minneapolis, Minn., and was in the process of acquiring a fifth location when it was acquired by Quality Collision. All five locations will operate under the Master Collision brand.
Master Collision Group was started in 1984 by Paul Oberstar, first as Paramount Collision in Minneapolis, then using the Master name after acquiring and opening three more locations in Bloomington, Plymouth and Chanhassen.
This acquisition is the second for Quality Collision Group, a newly formed platform MSO backed by the private capital arm of Susquehanna International.
“Master Collision is the epitome of our growth strategy – quality people, quality locations and quality relationships,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO of Quality Collision. “We are proud to carry on the Master legacy by building it into a top service provider in the twin cities.”
Added Owner Paul Oberstar, “I’ve spent 34 years in this business, and we were still growing. Finding the right partner to keep the name and the growth going was important to me. Quality has the capital and the drive to do that – and to bring my team along with them.”
David Roberts, managing director of Focus Advisors, said that Quality has taken a unique approach in its acquisition strategy with a focus on large metro area platforms with high-end certifications and dealer relationships.
“Master Collision exemplifies that as the only BMW-certified repairer in their market, while also delivering large, state-of-the-art facilities and process excellence,” said Roberts.
After 36 years, Oberstar decided it was time to exit the business and selected Focus Advisors to represent him.
“I needed experienced investment banking expertise to get the value I deserved from my life’s work, but equally important to me was trust in the people who would be working with me,” said Oberstar. “David Roberts and Chris Lane of Focus have both, and I’m extremely happy I chose them as my partners in this process.”
FOCUS Advisors is a full-service FINRA-registered M&A advisory firm serving collision industry entrepreneurs looking for advice about growth and sale options, representing them in raising capital or selling their businesses. David Roberts has been involved in more than 22 industry transactions in the last six years, including recent sales of large MSOs such as Pride Auto Body, Fix Auto USA, Fix ACAB, Price’s Collision in Nashville and Herb’s Body and Paint in Dallas.