Quality Collision Group Appoints Eric Newell as Chief Revenue Officer

As CRO, Newell will oversee the revenue-generating processes throughout QCG.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Published:

Quality Collision Group (QCG), a private equity-backed consortium of multi-site OEM-certified collision repair centers, has announced the appointment of Eric Newell as chief revenue officer (CRO) at QCG.

Newell joined QCG in October 2022 as vice president of operations and became regional vice president of operations in early 2024. As CRO, he will oversee the revenue-generating processes throughout the rapidly growing company.

“Eric’s role in fortifying Quality Collision Group’s performance has been remarkable at every stop,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO and founder of QCG. “From driving revenue growth at our brands in the Midwest to establishing a national ADAS presence, he’s been integral to our recent successes.”

Originally from the Chicagoland area, Newell has worked in the collision repair industry since 2012, focusing on vehicle diagnostics and safety system calibrations. His expertise has been instrumental in developing Quality Calibration Centers (QCC), a relatively new venture within QCG’s portfolio.

“It’s satisfying to play an intricate role in developing strategies both operationally and financially to remain competitive and profitable,” said Newell. “I’m looking forward to the exciting opportunities ahead at QCG.”

Newell officially began serving as CRO on Thursday, May 30.

For more information about Quality Collision Group or to inquire about partnership opportunities, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

