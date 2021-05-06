Questions and Answers from the Collision Repair Industry

We can all relate to being a student, sitting in a classroom and asking the teacher a question, like “How do I solve this math problem?” But when you’re the leader in your shop, you’re expected to have all of the answers – for your staff, technicians and customers.

Click Here to Read More

Although we’re experts in the collision industry, the changing automotive landscape brings several questions to the surface that we might not have the answers to. Every year for the past 22 years, BodyShop Business’ Reader’s Choice issue has provided answers to your questions. This year, we selected the best four questions we received, covering such topics as paint and materials, vehicle technology, marketing and labor rates.

With all of your questions being answered in this special issue, I wanted to leave you with one more: what’s next?

New challenges come knocking at our door each day, and our character is built on how we respond to them. The April 2021 issue was my last issue as the publisher of BodyShop Business, as a new door has opened for me at Babcox Media. My new role will offer me the opportunity to work with all of the Babcox Media brands from a content/revenue perspective across multimedia platforms. I am passing the torch to a familiar face who will continue to provide answers to your questions. Please help me in welcoming back Sean Donohue as the “new” publisher. His previous experience will serve you well, and he’ll be here to answer your future questions.