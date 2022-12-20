 Rachel James Rebrands Financial Practice to Torque Financial Group - BodyShop Business
BodyShop Business

Rachel James Rebrands Financial Practice to Torque Financial Group

Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course
News

Rachel James Rebrands Financial Practice to Torque Financial Group

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Rachel James, a former automotive technician who currently runs a financial planning practice geared toward educating collision repairers on better financial management, announced she has rebranded her practice to Torque Financial Group.

Rachel James will be launching a campaign early next year to appeal to all blue-collar professionals and owners.

James will have the same team and will still be offering Northwestern Mutual products, but just doubling down on serving blue-collar markets. In fact, she will be launching a campaign early next year to appeal to all blue-collar professionals and owners.

“My mission is to better the relationship blue collar owners have with money,” said James. “Torque is all about momentum, precision and putting things in their right position just like we do with plans.”

Rachel started her career as a “wrench” and since then has had management responsibilities, consulting positions and sales roles in the automotive and collision industry. She is also a former vocational school student and has stayed connected to her roots as an advisory member to many regional high schools and collision associations across the country. She’s also an active volunteer to SkillsUSA.

To contact James, email [email protected].

