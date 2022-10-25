RAE Sponsors SCRS RDE Education Series at SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Reliable Automotive Equipment Inc. (RAE) will be one of the premier masters level sponsors of their Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the 2022 SEMA Show. This includes support for the classroom sessions, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the forthcoming digital delivery of the RDE program.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“RAE has always looked for who can truly make a difference for the betterment of the collision industry,” said Dave Gruskos, president of RAE. “The SCRS membership and their national board of directors do that every day in an amazing and selfless manner. It gives us great pride to align ourselves with the association and its membership, especially in relationship to a program that provides so much return value to the industry.” Gruskos will be one of the 10 presenters during the IDEAS Collide Showcase on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m., evaluating “will” and “skill” for the perfect hire. In this session, Gruskos will explore how the labor pool is an increasing challenge for many businesses seeking out experienced replacements for open roles within the repair facility. Sometimes the answer for hard-to-fill positions comes in expanding the search to other service-oriented businesses and focusing on the right attitude and approach, recognizing that we can develop skills. Gruskos will elaborate on effective hiring practices being employed by a growing list of businesses that have successfully hired employees into the collision industry by prioritizing key attributes and traits that can be built upon.

Advertisement

Gruskos will also be speaking on “The Future of ICE: Hedging Your Bet With Investment in EVs.” “Anytime you can gather the top, middle and entry levels of the industry together to share their knowledge and experiences, it becomes a game-changer,” said Gruskos. “We will always be there where the industry is choosing to take part in learning and hands-on education because we believe it is essential for the future.” RAE will be exhibiting at the show in the Upper South Hall in booth no. 32125. “Dave and his company have really emphasized just how important training is to their team, and their continual support of our activities is noteworthy,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “The industry is better because of companies and individuals like Dave and RAE and their focus on creating opportunities and pathways for every level of the industry to gain knowledge. Make sure to swing by their booth at SEMA and share your appreciation!”

Advertisement