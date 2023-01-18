 Rare Vehicle Painted with BASF’s Glasurit Paint Receives Prestigious Award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Rare Vehicle Painted with BASF’s Glasurit Paint Receives Award

A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible painted with Glasurit 55 Line won the Concourse Gold award at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals auto show.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BASF announced that a 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible restored by LaBrecque Autocraft that won the Concourse Gold award at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals (MCACN) auto show featured a custom mix of Glasurit 55 Line basecoat using the formula from its original color and finished with Glasurit 929-255 clearcoat.

Related Articles
The 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible restored by LaBrecque Autocraft that won the Concourse Gold award at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals

As one out of only 108 GTO Judge convertibles produced in 1969, it is considered rare and valuable and has had
the same owner since 1970. Mike LaBrecque, owner of LaBrecque Autocraft, met the Judge’s owner at an event hosted by the Connecticut-based Nutmeg Chapter of Pontiac Oakland Club International (POCI) and later received the request to completely restore it.

“We are really proud to receive this award,” said LaBrecque. “It reinforces what we try and do every day. Despite any challenges we faced along the way, all of my guys did a great job and put in a lot of work and effort.”

LaBrecque has used Glasurit for restoration work since 1992, when he first opened his shop in Tolland, Conn. Later in 2000, he moved to a 12,000-square-foot facility in East Windsor, Conn., as the business continued growing, adding a 7200-square-foot building in 2021. LaBrecque Autocraft has over 30 years of experience restoring and resto-modding a wide variety of vintage, classic, custom and special interest vehicles.

“A big congratulations goes out to LaBrecque Autocraft,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager for BASF Refinish. “This award was very well-deserved and recognizes the hard work, talent and dedication that went into this restoration. Everyone on the team should feel proud of such a great achievement.”

You May Also Like

News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Utah Mom

The NABC, along with Cascade Collision Repair and GEICO, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Provo, Utah mother.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Cascade Collision Repair and GEICO, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Provo, Utah mother via the NABC's Recycled Rides program.

Natalie Amalathithada was presented with a newly refurbished 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The presentation was held at Cascade Collision Repair in Provo, where Natalie Amalathithada was presented with a newly refurbished 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. Additional partners in the presentation included Ken Garff Volkswagen, LKQ, Cascade Glass, Industrial Finishes and 1.800 Charity Cars.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 9.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 9.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NTSB: Alcohol, Cannabis Primary Drugs Detected in Impaired Drivers

Researchers found that alcohol remains the most often detected drug in impaired driving incidents, and cannabis is the second most common.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Webinar on Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar titled “An Industry Discussion on Scholarships” on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NOVUS Glass Welcomes New Mobile Franchise in Montana

NOVUS Glass has announced the addition of NOVUS Glass of Bozeman, Mont.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
HD Repair Forum Opens Registration for 2023 Conference

The HD Repair Forum announced that registration is now open for its two-day collision conference set for April 18-19, 2023 at the historic Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car-O-Liner Releases New Hands-on Video Series

Car-O-Liner has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers