RDA Announces Passing of Robert McKenzie Jr.

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced the passing of Robert McKenzie Jr., who was a driving force behind the RDA for 14 years as its executive director.

“If you have had the opportunity to meet or work with Robert, you know of his passion and enthusiasm for this industry,” a statement from the RDA read. “Robert did a great job of growing RDA, its membership, and its value to its members and supporters. We have enormous gratitude for the work he did for the organization and, more importantly, the integrity in which he represented its members. His memory and legacy will continue on … a tribute to who he is!”

Read his full obituary on Arrington Funeral Directors & Crematorium here.