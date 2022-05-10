RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis April 25-27 for the first time in two-and-a-half years. The conference delivered great networking opportunities, excellent meeting content, and team building with local generosity.

The meeting kicked off with keynote speaker Derek Daly, a world-class Formula One and Indy 500 driver, “Master of Fast”, entrepreneur and best-selling author. Daly was followed up by a team charity event for the Wheeler Mission and welcome reception and dinner at the Indy Motor Speedway. The next two days included presentations from Steve McClatchy and RDA manufacturer partners, and a manufacturer trade show for members.

“Our members and partners bonded as if no time had elapsed,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of RDA. “The camaraderie was evident immediately. The feedback we receive from members and manufacturer partners confirms how valuable these conferences are to all attendees. We would like to thank all of our manufacturer partners who sponsored this event making it such a success.”