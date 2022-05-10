 RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

on

Houston I-CAR Committee Adopts Kingwood Park High School

on

Audatex, CCC and Mitchell Provide Collision Schools with Free Subscriptions

on

Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management
Advertisement
ADAS and Older Vehicles

ADAS and Glass, Part 2

Common calibration failures related to glass repair and replacement.

ADAS and Glass, Part 1

ADAS has changed the game when it comes to replacing windshields on today's vehicles.

MORE POST

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

Trending Now

News: Houston I-CAR Committee Adopts Kingwood Park High School

News: RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

News: Audatex, CCC and Mitchell Provide Collision Schools with Free Subscriptions

News: Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis April 25-27 for the first time in two-and-a-half years. The conference delivered great networking opportunities, excellent meeting content, and team building with local generosity.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
RDA members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the first time in two-and-a-half years for the RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference in Indianapolis.

The meeting kicked off with keynote speaker Derek Daly, a world-class Formula One and Indy 500 driver, “Master of Fast”, entrepreneur and best-selling author. Daly was followed up by a team charity event for the Wheeler Mission and welcome reception and dinner at the Indy Motor Speedway. The next two days included presentations from Steve McClatchy and RDA manufacturer partners, and a manufacturer trade show for members.

“Our members and partners bonded as if no time had elapsed,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of RDA. “The camaraderie was evident immediately. The feedback we receive from members and manufacturer partners confirms how valuable these conferences are to all attendees. We would like to thank all of our manufacturer partners who sponsored this event making it such a success.”

Advertisement

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 17 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. We represent a cross-section of all major refinish brands and do over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit rda-impact.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Southern California Families

News: NABC to Host Lone Star Cars for Pars Golf Fundraiser

News: Spanesi Interactive Channel to Highlight Tech Shortage

News: NORTHEAST 2022 Attendees Receive $5,000 from Contest

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business