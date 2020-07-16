Connect with us

RDA Partners with Saint Gobain on I-CAR Training

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) has partnered with Saint Gobain, a Sustaining Partner of I-CAR, to bring I-CAR-approved training to RDA’s collision shop customers. This can be applied to certification credits at no charge to customers and technicians, courtesy of Saint-Gobain.

RDA has already hosted two webinars on damage repair preparation and defect removal best practices. After watching each presentation and taking a 10-question test, technicians received one I-CAR credit for nonstructural.

As a Sustaining Partner, Saint Gobain supports I-CAR’s vision and mission of delivering the latest repair knowledge and training to every collision repair technician. They help lower training costs, encouraging shops to continue or even increase training to stay current with today’s complex vehicles.

To watch the training, take the test and receive the I-CAR credit, contact your RDA distributor by visiting rda/impact.com.

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 18 members representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. The group represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $500 million in sales, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].

RDA Partners with Saint Gobain on I-CAR Training

