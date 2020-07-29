RDA to Host Webinar on Disruptions in the Collision Industry

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it will be hosting a webinar titled “Update on the Major Disruptions the Collision Industry Will Face in 2020 and Beyond” on Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. EST.

The webinar will be presented by Frank Terlep, founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC. Terlep will discuss:

How COVID-19 has accelerated technology adoption in the collision industry

Why EVs, telematics and connected cars will change the entire industry

How AI will benefit the industry

How ADAS is changing the way vehicles are repaired

Why test drives are a critical repair process

During the webinar, RDA will also review:

Highlights of RDA’s May webinar

What has changed since May?

Short- and long-term disruptions going forward

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 18 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. RDA represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].