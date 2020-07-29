Connect with us

News

RDA to Host Webinar on Disruptions in the Collision Industry

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it will be hosting a webinar titled “Update on the Major Disruptions the Collision Industry Will Face in 2020 and Beyond” on Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The webinar will be presented by Frank Terlep, founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC. Terlep will discuss:

  • How COVID-19 has accelerated technology adoption in the collision industry
  • Why EVs, telematics and connected cars will change the entire industry
  • How AI will benefit the industry
  • How ADAS is changing the way vehicles are repaired
  • Why test drives are a critical repair process

During the webinar, RDA will also review:

  • Highlights of RDA’s May webinar
  • What has changed since May?
  • Short- and long-term disruptions going forward

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 18 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. RDA represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

CIECA to Hold Webinar on OE Certification

Symach Discusses COVID-19 with Australian Collision Repairer

Cancer Survivor Receives Christmas in July Gift from CARSTAR

ASE to Offer Enhanced myASE Portal

Advertisement

on

RDA to Host Webinar on Disruptions in the Collision Industry

on

FinishMaster Seeks Public Vote for Hood Master Challenge

on

BASF Signs Preferred Supplier Partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in Asia Pacific

on

SCRS BOT Live Demos Begin Wednesday, July 29
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: FinishMaster Seeks Public Vote for Hood Master Challenge

Video: VIDEO: Scanning & Recalibration at DCR Systems

News: RDA to Host Webinar on Disruptions in the Collision Industry

News: BASF Signs Preferred Supplier Partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in Asia Pacific

Management: Don’t Go in the Dust Bin
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Repair Shop Loans

Repair Shop Loans
Phone: 800-331-5542
7 Maiden Ln, Staten Island NY 10307
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect