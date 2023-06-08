 RDA Welcomes Blue Rock Refinish as New Member

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

RDA Welcomes Blue Rock Refinish as New Member

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has welcomed Bruce Carson, owner of Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, to the RDA family.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has welcomed Bruce Carson, owner of Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, to the RDA family.

Related Articles

Carson started as Badger Paint as a wagon jobber in the summer of 1986, and then his team grew to eight locations serving four states before selling to a national consolidator in May of 2001.

In June of 2011, Carson opened Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions. With his two children, Andrea Ossowski and Nick Carson, they have created a family-operated business and now have a staff of 24 who are part of their “work family”. They have three locations in Roseville, Minn., St. Cloud, Minn., and Little Rock, Ark. They are a single-line Axalta distributor and are looking forward to their continual growth with RDA.

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. It has 16 members representing over 496 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. The organization represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and do over $800 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Ben Jacobson at (303) 345-7166 or [email protected].

You May Also Like

News

State Farm Hit with Class Action Over Luxury Vehicle Repairs

A class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

According to an article from insurancebusinessmag.com, a class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

According to the article, the suit was filed in Broward County, Fla., on May 18 and stems from an incident involving Assaf and Ada Sasson, who owned an all-electric 2022 Porsche Taycan insured with State Farm for over $100,000.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Virginia Beach Veteran

The NABC, along with GEICO and Elite Autobody, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Virginia Beach veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

Equipment manufacturer buys former Conrad N. Hilton Foundation headquarters to support growth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Refinish Distributors Alliance Names New Executive Director

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has named Ben Jacobson as its new executive director.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Kicks Off Summer Splash Promotion for Customers

Five lucky winners will receive a prize package of summer essentials that includes a Yeti cooler, four branded koozies, a branded water bottle and a branded towel.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC Holds FREE Event in Loomis, Calif.

Local Loomis first responders learned new skills to help make drivers safer on the road through NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers