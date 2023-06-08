RDA Welcomes Blue Rock Refinish as New Member

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has welcomed Bruce Carson, owner of Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, to the RDA family.

Carson started as Badger Paint as a wagon jobber in the summer of 1986, and then his team grew to eight locations serving four states before selling to a national consolidator in May of 2001.

In June of 2011, Carson opened Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions. With his two children, Andrea Ossowski and Nick Carson, they have created a family-operated business and now have a staff of 24 who are part of their “work family”. They have three locations in Roseville, Minn., St. Cloud, Minn., and Little Rock, Ark. They are a single-line Axalta distributor and are looking forward to their continual growth with RDA.

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. It has 16 members representing over 496 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. The organization represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and do over $800 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Ben Jacobson at (303) 345-7166 or [email protected].