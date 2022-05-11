Recharge, Reset and Renew: 2022 WIN Conference Recap

With hugs and squeals of joy, women greeted each other at the recent 2022 Women’s Industry Network (WIN) Conference in Greenville, S.C. After WIN skipped the 2020 conference altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went all-virtual in 2021, attendees were overjoyed to be able to connect in person once more at the 2022 conference. Everyone was quick to admit that having the conference online just wasn’t the same. Of course, it’s been a long two years, and as a result, the WIN Conference looked a little different than in the past.

For one, attendance was scaled back. As part of its pandemic protocols, only members were allowed to attend this year and could not bring spouses or guests. In addition, the 2022 conference was WIN’s first hybrid conference, streaming all of the sessions online simultaneously. Finally, even the atmosphere was different this year. Instead of being held in a ballroom, for instance, the conference was located at Zen, a small event-rental property with a quasi-industrial yet escapist feel (with a beautiful zen garden-like courtyard) in the heart of downtown Greenville. Give the past two years of uncertainty and strife, it was only fitting that the theme of this year’s conference was “Recharge, Reset and Renew.” The lineup of speakers for the event proved to do just that for attendees, making everyone examine her own psyche and challenging her to step outside her comfort zone. Day 1: Getting Into the Right Headspace Dr. Debbie Sorenson, PhD On Monday, May 2, the WIN Conference lineup began with a deep-dive into mentality. Dr. Debbie Sorenson, PhD in psychology, spoke about emotional intelligence and psychological flexibility in the workplace, delving into what emotions are culturally “acceptable” and “unacceptable” for men and women, how to accept those emotions in yourself and how to use those emotions to take action for what you value. Afterwards, WIN representatives gave an update on the organization’s recent enterprises, including WINconnect, a networking and career development program; a WIN photo contest to highlight women in all parts of the collision repair industry; and initiatives in WIN’s education space, including updating its education database, restructuring its scholarship program to align with school schedules and recent economic impacts, as well as the gifting of 55 $1,000 scholarships to date. Hannah Whitesides, senior vice president of marketing with Maaco Next, Hannah Whitesides, senior vice president of marketing with Maaco, discussed how to reach the right audience to drive impact though setting specific goals and structuring simple, easy-to-follow plans to reach those goals. Her three key lessons included: Strategy drives structure Listen to consumers Cultivate culture Day 2: Time to Change Dr. Michelle Rozen, “The Change Doctor” The next day, Dr. Michelle Rozen, also known as “The Change Doctor,” kicked things off with her presentation on how to thrive through change with confidence. She looked at the scientific reasons for why we resist change (hint: our brains don’t want to exert more than the usual 20% capacity they use to get through our normal day-to-day) and how we can more successfully follow through with our plans to change. “It will never be the right time for change,” Dr. Rozen reiterated throughout the presentation. So, her advice? Just go for it. The panel featured speakers from all parts of the collision repair industry. Afterwards, a panel of experts from all segments of the industry came together to discuss changes, challenges and opportunities for collision repairers in the post-COVID world. Panelists included: Brenda Hewitt, Liberty Mutual

Mary Mahoney, Enterprise Holdings

Genevieve Dombrowski, LKQ Corp.

Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body in Mankato, Minn.

Jake Rodenroth, LUCID Motors

Denise Kingstrom, BSAF

Angie Babin, Caliber Collision This panel was a definite favorite for attendees due to its well-rounded approach. Together, these panelists addressed everything from consumer behavior to the labor shortage, inflation, supply chain issues, insurance and rental consumer relations, and more with a diverse set of perspectives.

