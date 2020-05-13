Recycled Ride Donated to Needy Indiana Family

Diamond Collision, Refinish Distributors Alliance member Automotive Color & Supply and State Farm donated a refurbished vehicle on April 30 to a deserving recipient in need of reliable transportation through the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More

The presentation took place at Diamond Collision in Avon, Ind. The recipient, Cynthia B, was selected by Family Promise of Hendricks County. Cynthia received a VW Jetta filled with all kinds of goodies, including car seats, toys and gift cards for her two children, Brady and Bella.

Other companies that assisted were Dreyer Reinbold, Best One of Indy, Alloy Wheels and LKQ. Enterprise provided a rental to Cynthia while the paperwork was delayed due to the COVID-19 closures.

“We shed a few tears and shared a few laughs,” said Debbie Moore of Diamond Collision. “We cannot express our thanks for being a part of this. We had a couple of bumps and hiccups, but in the end we’ve all made a difference in this family’s life.”

Added Cynthia B, “This is the best car I have ever had. I feel so fortunate to have been selected by Family Promise as the recipient of this VW Jetta. Thank you to everyone who made this possible and for all the wonderful goodies, car seats and toys for my kids that filled the truck.”