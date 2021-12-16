Reed Appraisers Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Click Here to Read More

Established in 1986, the company has four full-time employees and primarily focuses on insurance settlement/vehicle fair market valuation disputes, as well as provides damage appraisals and repair estimates.

Michael Wigmore, president of Reed Appraisers, said that the company has known about CIECA standards for nearly two decades because of its use of Mitchell estimating software.

Recently, the Reed Appraisers team decided to offer customers more automated services that required data from its estimating software. As a result, Wigmore researched CIECA and decided to join the organization.

“I am excited to see how this partnership may help streamline our current processes as well as add the ability to offer new services to our clients,” said Wigmore. “With so many data silos in this business, it is important just for the sake of efficiency for anyone involved in the repair process to share significant amounts of professional user-entered data at the click of a button.”