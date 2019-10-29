Refinish Distributors Alliance Adds New Member

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has added a new member – Zimmerman Auto Body Supplies Inc. of Ephrata, Pa.

Zimmerman Auto Body Supplies Inc. is a second-generation, family-run business that has been selling paint and supplies to the collision industry since 1979. Over the last 40 years, they have grown to over 75 employees with four locations in Ephrata, Mechanicsburg, York and Lewistown, Pa. The company carries the AkzoNobel, BASF, Sherwin-Williams and Transtar lines of automotive finishes.

Corey Zimmerman manages the day-to-day operations of the stores with an solid support team. They have a full-time staff for custom color matching, a business services manager who offers consulting to clients, semi-annual training seminars with nationally recognized speakers, and the best delivery system in the industry, according to RDA. Their combined years of experience include 50 years of custom painting and 65 years employed with major paint manufacturers.

“We have been looking for a group with other independent distributors who share like-minded ideas,” said Corey Zimmerman said. “We are always looking for ways to differentiate ourselves and offer value-added programs to our customers. The RDA conferences and the IMPACT performance products and marketing programs will be an immediate benefit.”

Added RDA Executive Director Robert McKenzie Jr., “We are excited to have Zimmerman Auto Body Supplies join the RDA group and know they are a great fit with our organization. We look forward to their participation and involvement with all the RDA members.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. They have 20 members representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. They represent a cross-section of all major refinish brands and do over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit www.impactcollisionsolutions.com or contact Melisa Jolls at (908) 251-5713 or [email protected].