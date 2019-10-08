Refinish Distributors Alliance Holds Fall Performance Conference

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced that it recently held its 2019 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel at the Plaza in downtown Kansas City. RDA members, manufacturer partners and valued guests gathered at the three-day event with the theme, “Grow Your Business.”

The meeting kicked off at the College Basketball Experience, also known as the College Basketball Hall of Fame, followed by team activities and a welcome reception and dinner. The next two days included presentations from RDA manufacturer partners and breakout discussions between members and manufacturers on relevant topics that covered:

What body shops need from their distributor

What distributors need from suppliers

What suppliers need from distributors

“The objective of our meeting was to provide valuable information and resources from our manufacturer partners and breakout discussions that will help each member grow and improve their business,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of RDA. “The feedback we receive from members and manufacturers confirms how valuable these conferences are to all attendees. We would like to thank all of our manufacturer partners who sponsored this event making it such a success.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 19 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. We represent a cross-section of all major refinish brands and do over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. directly at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].