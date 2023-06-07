 Refinish Distributors Alliance Names New Executive Director

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has named Ben Jacobson as its new executive director.

“Ben will be an awesome executive director for RDA,” said Josh Byers, president of RDA. “He will be a great leader for our membership and an outstanding representative to our friends and supporters.”

Byers continued, “Many within our membership have met and gotten to know Ben from his previous roles within the PBE ecosystem. Ben’s work experience uniquely qualifies him for this role, having worked in distribution and manufacturing for over 20 years. Specifically, Ben has held previous positions with Metro Paint Supplies (a founding member of RDA), Dan-Am Company (exclusive distributor of SATA Spray Equipment) and Axalta Coating Systems.  Most importantly, Ben is a man of great character and high integrity that we know will represent RDA in a way which we will all be proud.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 16 members, representing over 496 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. The organization represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $800 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.  

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit rda-impact.com or contact Melisa Jolls at (917) 854-3451 or [email protected]

