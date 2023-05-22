 Register Now for ASE Instructor Conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Register Now for ASE Instructor Conference

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

There is still time to register for the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte.

Related Articles

Hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will attend the premier national training event of the year and participate in a wide array of presentations and panel discussions that feature the transportation industry’s leading trainers and instructors.

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $600 per person, while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $700 each. For schools with funds not available until July, individuals can still sign up by selecting the “pay later” option at checkout.

ASE certification testing will be available at the ASE Instructor Training Conference, and participants can select and pay for tests if they register for the conference by June 2. Conference registration will be open to interested parties who will not take ASE tests on site until the start of the event.

For more information or to register, click here.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit aseEducationFoundation.org.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Improving Your Paint Operation

The webinar, titled “Paint Operation Improvements”, will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “Paint Operation Improvements” on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. EST.

In this webinar, Jason Garfoot of 3M will discuss how to improve paint operations for collision repair training programs. These programs are facing many of the same challenges — reduced budgets, fewer technicians/students, the need for higher efficiency — as their brethren on the production side of the industry.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Fix Auto Escondido Participates in Green Transpo Expo

The event gave the community insight into the evolution of the transportation industry and covered popular topics such as electric cars and bikes, solar power and additional EV trends.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARFAX: Number of Cars with Recalls ‘Alarmingly High’

More than 2.5 billion vehicles with “Do Not Drive” or “Park Outside” orders are in need of fixing, according to CARFAX data.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA Calls on Texas Legislature to Oppose H.B. 3297

ASA says bill would end Texas vehicle safety inspections and make roads less safe.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ATMC Annual Conference Highlighted by Survey Results

Conference attendees were updated with the latest findings of the ATMC training benchmarks survey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa Honored by AAA Automobile Club of SoCal

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa has been recognized for its outstanding performance in 2022, earning the Top Shop by the Automobile Club of Southern California award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a car show, networking and a booth where attendees learned about Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

In Mitchell’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, data shows that EV repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the U.S. and 2.41% in Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Light Vehicle Average Age Hits Record High

This is the sixth straight year of increase in the average vehicle age of the U.S. fleet, according to S&P Global Mobility.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers