Register Now for ASE Instructor Conference

There is still time to register for the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C., just outside of Charlotte.

Hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will attend the premier national training event of the year and participate in a wide array of presentations and panel discussions that feature the transportation industry’s leading trainers and instructors.

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $600 per person, while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $700 each. For schools with funds not available until July, individuals can still sign up by selecting the “pay later” option at checkout.

ASE certification testing will be available at the ASE Instructor Training Conference, and participants can select and pay for tests if they register for the conference by June 2. Conference registration will be open to interested parties who will not take ASE tests on site until the start of the event.

For more information or to register, click here.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit aseEducationFoundation.org.