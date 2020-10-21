Register Now for Repairer Driven Education

Connect with us

There is still time register for the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) by clicking here.

The Full Series Pass is part of SEMA education and will provide you access to all of the sessions – no more having to pick between sessions/speakers!

While access to all sessions starts rolling out the week of Nov. 2, all sessions will remain available through August 2021. This gives repairers plenty of time to watch, re-watch and continually reference the material.

Gain access to the most well-respected national speakers – for your whole staff – from the comfort of your shop:

  • Michael Anderson (CollisionAdvice.com)
  • Danny Gredinberg (Database Enhancement Gateway)
  • K Michael Bradshaw (K & M Collision)
  • Barry Dorn (Dorn’s Body and Paint)
  • Timothy Ronak (AkzoNobel Refinish)
  • Chuck Olsen (AirPro Diagnostics)
  • Josh McFarlin (AirPro Diagnostics)
  • Bob O’Brien (Podium)
  • Chris White (KECO Dent Repair)
  • Gene Fetty (KECO Dent Repair)
  • David Gruskos (Reliable Automotive Equipment, Inc.)
  • Frank Terlep (Autotechcelerators)
  • Ryan Marinnan (3M Automotive)
  • Jason Scharton (3M Automotive)
  • Dustin Peugeot (Matrix Trade Institute)
  • Kevin Wolfe (LeadersWay)
  • John M. Parese (Buckley Wynne & Parese)
  • Robert Grieve (Nylund’s Collision Center)
  • Eric Reamer (PR Media Coach)
  • Michael Lanza (Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes)
  • Lee Rush (Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes)
  • John Shewbridge (Hunter Engineering Company Corporate)
  • David Isaac Smith (Auto Damage Experts)

Connect