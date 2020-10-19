Registration for 2020 MSO Symposium Now Open

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that registration for the MSO Symposium is now open.

The event will be taking place as a five-day virtual event the week of Nov. 9 and will be open to the entire industry at no cost.

The 2020 MSO Symposium will run as a series of 90-minute, daily webinar sessions that provide insight and guidance on the most important issues in the collision repair business. Similar to years past, the agenda, timing and content is driven and directed by industry-leading members who participate on the program’s advisory board.

The program features speakers like Susanna Gotsch, industry analyst from CCC Information Services, Rex Green, global co-head of Automotive Aftermarket Investment Banking with Jefferies LLC, OEM and insurance

company representatives, and panel participants from a variety of multi-shop organizations both large and small from across North America.

Additional information on this year’s agenda and speakers can be found here.



Registration to the virtual 2020 event is complimentary thanks to the event’s industry supporters and sponsors. To read more information about these companies and the equipment and services they provide, visit msosymposium.com/sponsors.

To attend the 2020 MSO Symposium, registration is required. To begin the registration process, click here.



