Connect with us

Events

Registration for 2020 MSO Symposium Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that registration for the MSO Symposium is now open.

The event will be taking place as a five-day virtual event the week of Nov. 9 and will be open to the entire industry at no cost.

The 2020 MSO Symposium will run as a series of 90-minute, daily webinar sessions that provide insight and guidance on the most important issues in the collision repair business. Similar to years past, the agenda, timing and content is driven and directed by industry-leading members who participate on the program’s advisory board.

The program features speakers like Susanna Gotsch, industry analyst from CCC Information Services, Rex Green, global co-head of Automotive Aftermarket Investment Banking with Jefferies LLC, OEM and insurance
company representatives, and panel participants from a variety of multi-shop organizations both large and small from across North America.

Additional information on this year’s agenda and speakers can be found here.

Registration to the virtual 2020 event is complimentary thanks to the event’s industry supporters and sponsors. To read more information about these companies and the equipment and services they provide, visit msosymposium.com/sponsors.

To attend the 2020 MSO Symposium, registration is required. To begin the registration process, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: Axalta to Participate in CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience

Events: Events of the Week

Events: Ninth Annual MSO Symposium Announces Format Change

Events: Win GFS Equipment, Autographed Merchandise at Virtual Car Show

Advertisement

on

Registration for 2020 MSO Symposium Now Open

on

Industry Shows Strong Support for SEMA360

on

Hunter Launches Virtual Hunter Innovation Expo

on

NABC Launches Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Fundraiser
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: NABC FREE Program Teaches Ohio First Responders New Skills

Events: Industry Shows Strong Support for SEMA360

Products: Opus IVS Introduces ScanSafe Collision Scanning Solution

Consolidators: CARSTAR Celebrates Launch of Four New Repair Centers in Minnesota

Events: Hunter Launches Virtual Hunter Innovation Expo
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies
3915 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect